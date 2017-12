Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing like a cup of hot cocoa on a dreary day.

But one company is hoping some people will devour some hot cocoa by the handful.

Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen traveled to Wayne County to find out if people were fans of BOOMCHICKAPOP's hot cocoa marshmallow flavored kettle corn.

She met up with the cast of the comedy "Greetings." The show goes up this weekend at the Lakeville Community Hall.