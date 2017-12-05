Talkback 16: Sports News, Catholic News, Snow Throwers

Posted 6:38 pm, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 05:06PM, December 5, 2017

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the placement of sports stories in the newscast, Catholic news, and the snow thrower contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s