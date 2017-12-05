Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the placement of sports stories in the newscast, Catholic news, and the snow thrower contest.
Talkback 16: Sports News, Catholic News, Snow Throwers
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower Contest
-
Talkback 16: Catholic News, Penn State Bowl Game
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening
-
Talkback 16: Raising Taxes, Deer Season, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: A Racially Insensitive Cereal Box
-
-
Talkback 16: Hitting Deer, High Blood Pressure
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shooting in Texas, Army Deserter
-
Talkback 16: Wildlife Abuse
-
Talkback 16: Solving the World’s Problems
-
Talkback 16: Mental Illness, Naming Judges, Broken Gas Lines
-
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Punishing the Parents of Bullies, Tax Hike
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Free Meals, Football