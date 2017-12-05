Southern Columbia football preps

Southern Columbia is in the State Finals for a record 16th time.  The Tigers play Wilmington in the 'AA' Title game Friday, 1pm in Hershey.  You can expect another high-scoring game, with the Greyhounds scoring 49 last week, and the Tigers scoring 49 unanswered points in their 56-19 win over Dunmore.

