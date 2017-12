× Presents for the Palate: DIY Christmas Gift Ideas

If you’re struggling to shop for a teacher, coach, or neighbor, holiday help is here!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey cooked up some creative Christmas gifts with food gurus at Weis Markets.

Ryan visited the Clarks Summit store for various do-it-yourself ideas.

Sweet Treats:

Cran-Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

Oatmeal Chip Cookie in a Jar

Dark Chocolate Holiday Bark

Cinnamon-Glazed Almonds

Savory Treats:

Popcorn Seasonings

Spiced Gingerbread Granola