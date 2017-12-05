× New Store for Shoppers in Girardville

GIRARDVILLE — A convenience store in a small Schuylkill County community is bringing big relief to shoppers who have had to travel out of town to get their groceries.

Unity Food Market just opened up in Girardville about two weeks ago.

“Either direction you’re going, you’re going three miles to Ashland. You’re going five miles to Frackville. So, you know, it was a great necessity and we’re very, very happy that he opened up and we hope the success continues,” said borough council president Charles Marquardt.

The store opened after the borough asked the owner who also owns another Unity Food Market in Frackville to open one in the community.

“Definitely a need, definitely. People are going out of town all the time because the stores in the town had closed and stuff like that.”

The store is inside an old bank that closed about a decade ago.

The owner says if this store does well, he’ll purchase the building next door and knock down the wall so he can build an even larger store.

“Yes, I feel great,” said owner Vinny Barot. “And everybody appreciates that. I met all the people who come into the store and they all appreciate to come in the Girardville.”

The community is so happy to see new life in an old building.

They’re also happy about the fact they can make a trip to a convenience store without having to leave Girardville.

“I’ve been in there for a couple times for coffee and different stuff, a lot better than running to Ashland or Shenandoah. I wish them success.”

The store is open during the week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.