× Municipal Building Opens in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP — The doors to a brand new municipal building in Ross Township are now open to people like Juan Villagra.

He got to see the inside of the building near Saylorsburg for the first time while dropping off paperwork.

“Excellent. I followed the construction. They did a good job. We are happy for them. It’s a good-looking building,” said Villagra.

The new municipal building sits next to the former building, where tragedy struck four years ago. A gunman opened fire during a meeting, killing three and injuring others.

Employees have been working out of this building for about two months.

“Oh, I think it’s great. It was much needed, not just because of what happened here but because of everything that is going on in the world,” said Ruth Mackes, Ross Township.

In this story Ross Township Shooting

Community members we spoke to say they are happy to see the old building close and the new one open for more reasons than one. They believe it’s a fresh start for people who work inside.

The building was paid for by grants and insurance money. It has meeting rooms and enhanced safety features including bulletproof windows.

“I think they all feel safer now. Yeah, the world is scary today,” said Mackes.

The property is also home to a playground and walking trail.

Kelly Doughur brings her dog here daily.

“We love having the park here just for walking him. There is really nowhere else to do it in the area, so yeah,” said Doughur.

There is no word on what township officials will do with the former municipal building in Ross Township.