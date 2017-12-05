Man Locked Up After Robberies in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A man is locked up after a robbery in Scranton.

Police arrested Daniel Moraski, 33, shortly after the robbery at the Food Express on Wyoming Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The clerk told police Moraski made it seem like he had a weapon during the holdup. He got away with about $100.

Scranton police believe Moraski is the same man who robbed the store on Sunday.

Investigators said Moraski, who is homeless, admitted to officers he did it because of his crack cocaine addiction.

