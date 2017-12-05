× Life-Sized Gingerbread House

BARRETT TOWNSHIP — The smell of gingerbread in the air can only mean one thing at Skytop Lodge near Canadensis: the holiday season is here.

The real life-size gingerbread house is a big attraction that many come back each year to see.

“Oh, it’s wonderful and every year it gets better. It’s a little different. I think the theme this year is fudge, last year it was baking. They do a different theme every year and it gets more beautiful every year,” said Nanci Nichols, New Jersey.

More than 900 eggs, 600 pounds of flour and more were used.

This year’s theme was inspired by Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Gumdrops and more colorful sweets fill the homemade display.

“This is such a treat. You walk into the front door and smell the fresh gingerbread. I’ve met the pastry chef over the years. It just puts me in the holiday spirit,” said Nancy Miller, New Jersey.

As you can imagine, it takes a lot of work to make this gingerbread house a reality. Planning starts in July. By September, chefs are making the dough so that by November they can start assembling. It takes four people and about 300 man-hours to put it all together.

Christa Sapone is Skytop’s executive pastry chef and the mastermind behind the giant cookie house.

“It is a lot of work but it’s what I like the most about it. Seeing it really make someone smile. It brings out the kid in them and that’s the most important part of the holiday season,” said Christa Sapone, Skytop Executive Pastry Chef.

The life-sized gingerbread house will be on display at Skytop Lodge throughout the month of December.