Attempting to Avoid Arrest, Man Falls Through Kitchen Ceiling

Posted 5:43 pm, December 5, 2017

SCRANTON -- Police didn't have much trouble nabbing a man wanted for aggravated assault in Scranton.

According to court papers, officers attempted to arrest Justin Thompson, 29, of Scranton, on Sunday at his girlfriend's apartment on Bryn Mawr Street.  Thompson was wanted on aggravated assault charges from back in September. He tried to hide in a crawl space but ended up falling through the ceiling and into the kitchen where police were waiting.

In addition to assault, Thompson is now charged with child endangerment because when he fell, he landed within a few feet of some children.

