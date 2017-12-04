School Closings And Delays

Two Pedestrians Waiting for Bus Hit During Crash in Scranton

Posted 9:18 am, December 4, 2017, by

SCRANTON — Two pedestrians were hit while waiting for the bus in Scranton.

Officials say two cars crashed around 8:40 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Pittston Avenue and Sanders Street in the city.

Two pedestrians were hit during the crash.

They were taken to the hospital to get check out for minor injuries.

There is no word what caused the crash here in Scranton.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information becomes available.

1 Comment