Two Nabbed after Vehicle Vandalism in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP — More than 50 vehicles were vandalized in four communities in Northumberland County over the weekend.

Most of the vehicles were parked in front of or behind houses. Some of these houses have video cameras which came in handy. That’s how police caught two young men they are calling suspects.

Terry Sullivan and his wife live in the Shamokin area and depend on a van to get them where they need to go. Now they must borrow a friend’s car until they get their van fixed. That’s because the side window was shot out with a pellet gun.

“I got out, I was actually heading to work to get my paycheck. I walked out and saw the glass beside the van,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is not the only one whose car is damaged, not by a long shot. Coal Township police tell Newswatch 16 there are more than 50 vandalism complaints in Kulpmont, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, and Coal Township.

Some people saw the damage on Friday.

Angel Tammaro of Kulpmont saw it Saturday.

“The kids came out and they’re like, ‘mom, why is there glass all over the road?'” Tammaro recalled. “I didn’t believe them, I thought they were joking. I lost it. I started crying and everything.”

Michael Domaleski only has about 5,000 miles on His ford F-150.

“I got it in June and I’m trying to take care of it,” he said. “Just like that, $700 damage over someone being an idiot.”

According to police, two suspects were brought in for questioning after their car was seen on surveillance video.

Coal Township police tell Newswatch 16 one suspect is a juvenile and the other is 19. Both admitted to all of the vandalism. Neither has been charged yet and car owners are mad.

“I want to find them and I’ll run them over,” Tammaro said.

Terry Sullivan believes his van will be an expensive fix.

“That window? Yeah, because of where it’s located and what the function is for it.”

If you live in lower Northumberland County and your property was damaged over the weekend, you are asked to contact your local police department.