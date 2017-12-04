× Truck Restriction Signs Installed in Polk Township

POLK TOWNSHIP — New truck restriction signs can be seen on seven streets throughout Polk Township near Brodheadsville.

Township supervisors adopted an ordinance to restrict the truck traffic.

Residents who live on these streets are relieved.

“It’s wonderful. They would come up, we have sharp curve past the house, and they would come up and they didn’t even slow down. We would wait for them to run through the woods and into houses,” said Michelle Muller, Polk Township.

Township officials tell Newswatch 16, these signs were installed after community members expressed safety concerns.

The only trucks allowed on township roads are local deliveries.

Violators face fines up to $500 or even jail time.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints and the trucks are usually two, three, four, one time after another, and we heard they are up to 200 a day,” said Ruth Anne Toner, Polk Township secretary.

Since the signs were installed just a few weeks ago, community members tell Newswatch 16, they have seen significant improvement. Township officials hope to see that progress continue, but if it doesn’t, they are prepared to bring in extra enforcement.

“We are very serious. The township is very serious about the fact that this can be a very dangerous situation and they will do what they need to do. In fact, they will also hire an outside police force if they need to, to make sure it stops. We have seen a good result so far,” said Toner.

Cookie Dorshimer says she feels safer going outside near the streets, especially with this little guy in tow.

“It’s a good idea. They were traveling every day, four, five at a time. It’s a big lift off of the road now,” said Dorshimer.

Officials say it cost the township $1,400 for the signs to be installed.