The Cost of Christmas

EATON TOWNSHIP — It’s an expensive time of year for folks who are getting in the holiday spirit.

From decorating to gift-buying, it can certainly add up.

The Christmas season is in full swing at Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock the decorations are all over the shop inside and out. And you can even make your own at weekend workshops.

“They can bring a sled, a pair of skates, old winter skates they had. Anything you can add greens to,” said Sherri Kukuchka.

All sorts of materials can help create holiday decor for the home and at five bucks a pound you can buy the makings for your own.

Patricia Looby of Hop Bottom picked up a few things to make her own gifts this season. She likes to spend between $25 and $40 per person and add some creativity.

“Adds value to me, I don`t know if it adds value to the people I give it to,” said Looby.

At Bennie`s Nursery which has been in business for 85 years the trees have only gone up $1 a foot in the past several decades, according to the owners.

“Life is already expensive, why have a family tradition be expensive?” said Dottie Barziloski.

From the tree farm to the dairy farm, the cost to make eggnog keeps going up. Manning’s ingredients have skyrocketed but half-gallons have only gone up a couple of dollars in recent years, according to the owners.

Whether it’s a six-foot Fraser fir or some other tree some believe a holiday budget depends on what you’re willing to spend.

“36 dollars for a gorgeous tree and a place like this, that`s probably money well spent,” said Jeff Parrelli.