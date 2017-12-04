Students from Williamsport Sing at White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- The Millionaire Singers are preparing for a holiday concert later this month. Over the weekend, the group of about 30 Williamsport Area High School students took their show on the road and belted a few holiday carols at the White House.

"(It was) One of the best feelings I've ever had. Just being there and like the history of it. The acoustics were good," said Kyle Andrews.

For a few hours, the singers echoed Christmas carols through the east wing of the historic building during the annual White House Christmas tours. It's a holiday open house.

"A lot of people just walk through but most of them just stand and wait and watch a couple songs before they go to the next room," said Morgan Marty.

Director of choirs for nearly 30 years, Kent Weaver first started applying for the event back in the '90s.

"So I said you know, it's at least something I could apply for. We applied and we got in and this was during the '90s,” said Kent Weaver.

Since then, Weaver has gone with about 14 groups of students from Williamsport Area.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience, or for us, it's a twice in a lifetime experience," said Marty.

"It was never in my mind that I'd ever go to the White House. It was an amazing experience going there," said Cole Johnson.

What could be better than singing at the White House? The students almost saw the president.

"We saw his helicopter, Marine One, land on the lawn, and a guy got out and we're like, 'Oh, it's Trump!” said Marty.

"Right as he was coming out, we had to go back and sing. We did miss him, unfortunately, but it was still nice to see a helicopter,” said Andrews.

Williamsport Area Holiday Concert will be at the high school on December 17 at 3 p.m.