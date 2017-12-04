× State Fines Cabot for Violations in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A natural gas company in Susquehanna County must pay a $99,000 penalty for air quality violations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reached the deal with Cabot Oil and Gas.

Cabot admitted to a list of violations including excessive emission rates from several of its well sites and failing to submit complete compliance reports.

According to the DEP, the money will go the to the department’s Clean Air Fund, which pays for air quality programs throughout the state.