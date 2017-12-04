School Closings And Delays

State Fines Cabot for Violations in Susquehanna County

Posted 11:39 am, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 4, 2017

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A natural gas company in Susquehanna County must pay a $99,000 penalty for air quality violations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reached the deal with Cabot Oil and Gas.

Cabot admitted to a list of violations including excessive emission rates from several of its well sites and failing to submit complete compliance reports.

According to the DEP, the money will go the to the department’s Clean Air Fund, which pays for air quality programs throughout the state.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • anthony haddan

    That’s like fining them a dollar.This is why they keep doing this its all about the old mighty dollar.Should have been s million dollar fine.No respect for our air or children’s future sham on them.

    Reply Report comment