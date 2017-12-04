Mid Valley product Jason Kenny tied his season high with 27 points, and the Misericordia men's basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 80-68 Monday night to improve to 4-4 on the season.
Misericordia Tops Rutgers-Newark, 80-68
-
Misericordia looking to bounce back
-
Susquehanna at Misericordia Men’s College Basketball
-
Petition to Stop Controversial Speaker at Misericordia Graduation
-
Misericordia Students Honor 9/11 with a Flag Carrying Demonstration
-
Marywood Beats King’s 87-80 at Cross-County Challenge
-
-
Danville And Hazleton Boy’s Basketball Previews-2017-2018 Season
-
Bucknell Men’s Basketball Gets First Win With 115-92 Victory Over Siena
-
Hazleton Boys Basketball Excited for Season
-
King’s Sets Records in 63-37 Win Over Misericordia
-
Susquehanna Riverhawks Women’s Basketball Team 2017-2018
-
-
Misericordia Tops Wilkes 43-14
-
Susquehanna Men’s Basketball Excited to Face Lycoming
-
Marywood Holds Off Cairn 77-73