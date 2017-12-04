Misericordia Tops Rutgers-Newark, 80-68

Posted 10:53 pm, December 4, 2017

Mid Valley product Jason Kenny tied his season high with 27 points, and the Misericordia men's basketball team beat Rutgers-Newark 80-68 Monday night to improve to 4-4 on the season.

