Man Accused of Shooting Father in the Chest in Wayne County
LAKE TOWNSHIP — A man is in jail after allegedly shooting his father in the chest late Saturday night in Wayne County.
It happened in Lake Township, not far from Hawley.
Police say Jacob Silfies, 22, is charged with assault.
His father, Edward Silfies, 44, is in a hospital in Scranton with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police have not said why son allegedly shot his father in Wayne County.
