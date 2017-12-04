It’s National Cookie Day!

December 4th is National Cookie Day!

The average American eats 18,928 cookies in their lifetime, OnePoll.com reports.

According to culinary historians, the first record of cookies were created by accident.

When cooks used a small amount of cake batter to test their oven temperature.

Now — there are countless varieties of cookies.

The most popular are sugar, oatmeal and chocolate chip. Each have their own national day.