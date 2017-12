× Harrison Avenue Bridge to Close

SCRANTON — Drivers in part of Scranton face a detour later this week as crews prepare to open the new Harrison Avenue Bridge.

Workers plan to close the bridge starting Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m. through Friday morning December 8, according to Scranton Police.

A detour will be in place. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on Friday at 9 a.m., according to PennDOT