Friends of the Poor Hosts Holiday Dinner in Scranton

Posted 11:42 pm, December 4, 2017

SCRANTON -- Hundreds sat down for a holiday feast at St. Mary's Center in Scranton Monday night.

Every year, Friends of the Poor organizes a community dinner for senior citizens who might otherwise spend the holidays alone.

This comes just two weeks after the organization's annual Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's usually a dinner for low-income elderly and adults, but we want the whole community to be here to celebrate that we're part of such a strong community that support each other," said Meghan Loftus, Friends of the Poor president.

The band Doug and the Orchestra and some students from Nativity Miguel school provided musical entertainment at the dinner in Scranton.

