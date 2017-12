Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER TOWNSHIP -- Flames chased a woman from her bed Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

A fire gutted a house on Wiconiso Street near Tower City after 12 a.m. on Monday.

The assistant fire chief tells us fire alarms inside the place woke the owner. She made it out okay.

Crews believe the fire started in the back of the house and spread.

There is no word on what caused the fire here in Schuylkill County.