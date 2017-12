Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- Part of Interstate 180 westbound in Lycoming County was shut down Monday morning after a large truck spun out.

Emergency workers tell Newswatch 16 a car cut off a truck, causing the driver to lose control between the Third Street and Faxon exits.

The car kept going but was stopped by state police a short time later in Montoursville.

No one was hurt in the crash in Lycoming County.