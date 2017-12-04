After leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to two of the most successful seasons in franchise history, Al Pedrique is heading back to the majors. Pedrique is heading to Oakland to be the next first base coach for the Athletics. The Venezuela-native led the Riders to the Governors' Cup and AAA championship in 2016. He followed that up with another Governors' Cup Final appearance last season. Pedrique won the International League Manager of the Year in both his seasons with the team, playing a key role in the development of Yankee stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino and many more. He will be missed in Moosic.
Al Pedrique Leaving RailRiders for Oakland Athletics
