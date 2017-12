Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- A standoff ended with a man taken to the hospital in Luzerne County.

Police were called to Lackawanna Avenue in Dupont around 4 p.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute.

Officers said a woman was assaulted and called police. The man locked himself inside the home with a gun and his children.

Police said he eventually came out of the house but refused to get on the ground. Officers shocked him with a stun gun, and he was taken to the hospital.