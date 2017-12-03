Sending Cards and Care Packages to the Troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP -- A community service project in Wayne County is making sure veterans stationed overseas and here at home have everything they need for the holidays.

Newswatch 16 was there as the Tri-Gal 4-H Club in Damascus Township was stuffing stockings full of everyday essentials for about 100 U.S. troops in South Korea.

They also sent care packages to the veterans at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre and cards to a homeless shelter for veterans in Scranton.

"I think it's nice because they don't get a lot from home and whatnot, so it's something to make them remember that people are still thinking about them," said Jarod Smith of Tyler Hill.

The club also shipped presents to a family in need from Wayne County.