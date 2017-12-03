Santa Event Specially Designed for Kids with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP -- Santa stopped by an event in Luzerne County tailor-made for children with special needs.

It's called Sensitive Santa and was developed by a speech pathologist in a calm and stress-free environment.

Kids meet Santa in a dimly lit room and can take all the time they need.

The mother of a boy with autism described how this is a better experience since most Santa meet-ups can be overwhelming.

"It was quiet. It wasn't overwhelming for him. He was able to go up to Santa at his pace. They introduced him so he wasn't overwhelmed by having to rush up there and be nervous. He was able to take his time. It was a wonderful experience for all of us," said Jolene Blank of Avoca.

Sensitive Santa also offered arts and crafts and yoga for the kids.

Organizers say about 100 children and their families visited the event on Sunday.