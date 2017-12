Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE -- Some brave souls took a plunge in Luzerne County to benefit cancer research.

About 30 people hit the chilly waters of Harveys Lake then immediately retreated back to dry land and into some warm towels.

"It's really exciting. We didn't expect this many people, and it's exciting to see all of the hard work pay off," said Jessica Ravert of Hunlock Creek.

The polar plunge benefited the American Cancer Society.

This was the 11th year for the event.