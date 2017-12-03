Luzerne County Popup Shop Sells Pennsylvania Snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- A holiday shop featuring tasty treats from Pennsylvania popped up in Luzerne County.

Middleswarth potato chips, Tastykake, Gertrude Hawk, and Electric City Roasting Company are just a few of the local fares for sale at Northeast Snacks in Wyoming.

Newswatch 16 caught up with people stocking up on some of their favorite treats.

The shop here at 318 Wyoming Avenue is open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. until the end of the year.

You can also order online and have the snacks shipped to you at northeastsnacks.com.