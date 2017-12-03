Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

The Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is having their Mistletoe Ball on January 20th, 2018 at Silver Birches in Tafton PA. This years theme is "Call of the Wild". Tickets support a state of the art call system for hospital nurses.
