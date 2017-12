Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- The ladies were off and running in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

The 5k at PNC Field in Moosic was put on by Girls on the Run.

The organization encourages young girls to gain a better understanding of who they are.

"It's always nice to have somebody to talk to and I just felt like if a girl didn't have that, she'd always have a sister in Girls on the Run," said Delores Everett with Girls on the Run.

About 100 girls and their families showed up for the run.