Fundraiser for Fire Victims in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND -- Dozens of people packed a restaurant in Luzerne County to help out two people who lost everything in a fire.

The home in Butler Township belonging to Kenny Terwilliger and Steven Blanyar burned down Wednesday.

Sunday's fundraiser at The Other Side Bar and Grill in Freeland was complete with pool tournaments, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.

One of the homeowners was overcome with emotion by the show of support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims of the fire.