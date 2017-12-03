Event Aims to Boost Women’s Confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A women's empowerment program at the Scranton Cultural Center aimed to boost self-esteem.

Organizers also discussed how social norms affect how people think.

"We are bringing all of the girls and women in northeastern Pennsylvania together to learn how to increase our self-esteem, increase our confidence and stand in our power," said Dr. Lauren Hazzouri, organizer.

"I go to Marywood University and our psychology teacher recommended coming to this event. I think there are a lot of positive vibes and a lot of energy," said Samantha Dunn of Scranton.

According to experts, research indicates that "7 out of 10 girls have negative opinions of themselves in some way, such as their looks, school performance, relationships with family and friends."

The event, called The Ceremony, was not just for women. Some men also attended.