Dirty Santa Toy Run Benefits Kids in Schuylkill County

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- An event focused on offroading will help provide a Christmas for children in Schuylkill County.

The Dirty Santa Toy Run was held Sunday near Pottsville.

More than 800 ATV and dirt bikes were registered.

The cost to register was $25 and a toy donated to the Saint Clair chapter of Toys For Tots.

"We're excited to have the chance to show people the off-road community isn't just about riding around on trails and making dust and making noise. A lot of us have big hearts and it gives us a chance to show that," said organizer Marco Sanna.

The event collected more than 1,000 toys that will go to children in Schuylkill County.

This was the second year for the Dirty Santa Toy Run.