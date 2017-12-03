Dirty Santa Toy Run Benefits Kids in Schuylkill County

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- An event focused on offroading will help provide a Christmas for children in Schuylkill County.
The Dirty Santa Toy Run was held Sunday near Pottsville.
More than 800 ATV and dirt bikes were registered.
The cost to register was $25 and a toy donated to the Saint Clair chapter of Toys For Tots.
"We're excited to have the chance to show people the off-road community isn't just about riding around on trails and making dust and making noise. A lot of us have big hearts and it gives us a chance to show that," said organizer Marco Sanna.
The event collected more than 1,000 toys that will go to children in Schuylkill County.
This was the second year for the Dirty Santa Toy Run.
Necho Allen
These people bash not only ATV owners but motorcyclists in general all throughout the season and you want to do an interview? It is a good cause this time, but what about all of the vandalism done to local property owners on your last protest ride for the landfill? The good trails were left open if you respected the trail, now imported idiots have screwed it up by leaving trash in the woods and destroying gates to stop illegal dumping started by the new residents of surrounding towns. Some of the best trails in the country are closed or privatized every time something like this story happens. Which eventually leads to cops in the woods when you want to leave society behind. Freedom is not more rules or monetary payments. Freedom is survival, just as survival is freedom.