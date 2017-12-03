One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win a gift certificate for a custom deer butchering courtesy of Demarest Meat Plant.
Demarest Meat Plant Product Giveaway
-
Demarest Meat Plant Venison Processing
-
Rare albino deer accidentally shot by hunter
-
Slaughterhouse Stench
-
Deer Season Advancer
-
Butchers Busy During Hunting Season
-
-
Butchers Busy Processing Deer in the Poconos
-
Power Plant Work On Schedule
-
Blighted Land Gets 500 Trees
-
Kioti Krazy Contest Announcement and TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Deer Hit Epidemic: Repair Shops Jammed, Car Rentals Unavailable
-
-
Hunters Continue Tradition in Lycoming County
-
Entering Peak of the Rut, Watch Out for Deer!
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Free Meals, Football