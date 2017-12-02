The Decorating Center in Mifflinburg has some of the most beautiful holiday decor items you can find. They offer unique greens, lights and hand crafted snowmen and Santa figures. A stop here is a must for the holidays!
The Decorating Center Unique Holiday Decor
-
Holiday House Slideshow 2017
-
Decorating for the Holidays in Carbon County
-
Fall Decorating Ideas by the Decorating Center
-
Getting Some Holiday Shopping Done
-
The Arts Barn, Experience a True Country Shopping Experience
-
-
Black Friday Strategy Change in Lycoming County
-
Jerry’s For All Seasons…Christmas Wonderland
-
Decorative Blocks for Halloween and Thanksgiving!
-
“Jerry’s for All Seasons” Decorate Your Home for the Holidays Contest
-
Forest City Regional Students Spread Holiday Cheer with the Elderly
-
-
Festivities, Times Tower Lighting, Gathering of Friends in Downtown Scranton on Thanksgiving Eve
-
Edelhotz has some unique gifts for the holidays.
-
ScrantonMade Holiday Market Inside Old Globe Store