Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game

The Southern Columbia football team beat Dunmore 56-19 in the state "AA" eastern final to reach the school's 16th state title game. The Tigers will face Wilmington Friday at 1:00 PM in Hershey for the championship.
