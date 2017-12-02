Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game

Posted 9:54 pm, December 2, 2017, by

The Southern Columbia football team beat Dunmore 56-19 in the state "AA" eastern final to reach the school's 16th state title game. The Tigers will face Wilmington Friday at 1:00 PM in Hershey for the championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s