Santa Train Pulls into Lackawanna County Stations

Posted 7:16 pm, December 2, 2017, by

OLYPHANT -- Santa ditched his sleigh for a train in Lackawanna County this weekend.

Six communities came together to celebrate the event on Saturday. The Santa Train made stops in Carbondale, Archbald, Jessup, Olyphant, Dickson City, and Scranton.

Santa rode on a special train provided by the Steamtown National Historic Site.

At each stop, Santa and his friends greeted all the children. Other than St. Nick, the Christmas event featured bands and balloon animals.

This "Christmas in a Small Town" celebration is now in its 21st year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s