Robbery Suspects Lead Police on Chase in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY -- Two robbery suspects led police on a chase through part of Luzerne County.

Police said a man and a woman robbed Family Dollar on South Main Street in Ashley around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They got away with about $400.

The pair then led police on a chase through Wilkes-Barre Township.

The chase ended when the car crashed on Gilligan Street in Wilkes-Barre, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

A viewer sent in video of police chasing a car through Walmart's parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.