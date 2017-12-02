Robbery Suspects Lead Police on Chase in Luzerne County

Posted 11:50 pm, December 2, 2017, by

ASHLEY -- Two robbery suspects led police on a chase through part of Luzerne County.

Police said a man and a woman robbed Family Dollar on South Main Street in Ashley around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They got away with about $400.

The pair then led police on a chase through Wilkes-Barre Township.

The chase ended when the car crashed on Gilligan Street in Wilkes-Barre, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

A viewer sent in video of police chasing a car through Walmart's parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.

