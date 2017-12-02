Rally in Lewisburg Over Tax Reform Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG -- A tax reform bill passed in the Senate overnight and people in our area who oppose it worked quickly to stage protests.

Dozens rallied in Lewisburg in direct response to the Senate's actions.

Protesters at the rally expressed anger and concern about what the GOP-led bill could mean for their families and their future.

Signs of frustration were on all four corners of 3rd and Market Streets in downtown Lewisburg on Saturday.

Those at the rally told Newswatch 16 they were not impressed with the GOP passing a tax reform bill in the late hours of the night.

"What I see is Republicans trying to pass this in the cover of the night with no oversight," said Steva Stowell-Hardcastle of Lewisburg.

The planning for the rally began earlier in the week, but when the bill passed, they knew they needed to come out and let their voices be heard.

Some cars honked in support as they sang the song "We Shall Not Be Moved."

Organizers say they don't want the middle class to be forgotten.

"The tax bill is so big and complex that people can feel alienated and that they don't have any power in what's going on, and at its most fundamental level, we learned that democracy is people coming together and talking face to face and working," said organizer Jordi Comas.

With signs reading "Regulate Greed" and "Greed Kills," people gathered on this intersection worried about the future of their families.

"Sure it might help with a little candy upfront, but I think once people see the deductions they are losing and this money isn't coming back to us at any point, it's a scam. It's a fraud," said Rick Thomas of Lewisburg.

With a son in college, Thomas worries what obstacles this bill could mean for him and his family. He wants a bill that would be fair for everyone.

"People may get that taste of a little extra dollars in my paycheck. Come five or six years from now, when that goes away and they begin to realize, wait a minute, I might have gotten it back then but I am paying it back now," said Thomas.

The Senate tax reform bill has to be reconciled with the bill passed by the House last month. Then, both chambers would have to vote on that legislation before it can head to President Trump's desk.