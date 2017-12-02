× In Your Neighborhood

A Big Band Christmas Concert & Benefit

It’s a Big Band Christmas Concert & Benefit in Lackawanna County. Clarks Green Assembly of God hosts the event at the church on S. Abington Rd. in Clarks Green on Saturday, Dec. 16 starting at 6 p.m. The event features Brass & Big Band maestros, presenting the Big Band Swing music for the season. The concert benefits the Clarks Summit Fire Department to update cardiac defibrillators. Admission is $10 per person.

Northern Appalachian Wind Ensemble – Home for the Holidays Concert

A “Home for the Holidays” Concert is hosted by the Northern Appalachian Wind Symphony. The family friendly presentation offers the great songs of the season. There are tin soldiers, singers, Tom Clark narrating “The Night Before Christmas” & Santa! “Home for the Holidays” Concert is at the Theater at North, on North Main Ave., in Scranton on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Admission is $16 per person.