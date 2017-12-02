Following Police Chase, Car Slams into Home in Dupont

DUPONT -- A police chase ended in a crash late Friday night in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just before midnight along Chestnut Street in Dupont.

A car ran off the road, took out several street signs, and slammed into the front porch of a home. The driver was hurt.

Officials said the crash in Dupont ended after a police chase that started in Plains Township.

Police have not released any details, including what led to the chase. The incident remains under investigation.

