Following Police Chase, Car Slams into Home in Dupont

DUPONT -- A police chase ended in a crash late Friday night in Luzerne County.
The crash happened just before midnight along Chestnut Street in Dupont.
A car ran off the road, took out several street signs, and slammed into the front porch of a home. The driver was hurt.
Officials said the crash in Dupont ended after a police chase that started in Plains Township.
Police have not released any details, including what led to the chase. The incident remains under investigation.
41.321197 -75.747578
