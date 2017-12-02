The F.M. Kirby Center has a lot of shows and concerts in 2018. See if you would want to get tickets for someone on your shopping list.
F.M. Kirby Center makes a great stocking stuffer.
-
F.M. Kirby Center Gears up for Halloween Film Series
-
Stanley Cup Comes to Wilkes-Barre
-
Preventing the Flu: Getting it and Spreading it
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Costumed Pets Take Bite out of Cancer
-
-
Tackling an Obstacle Course to Fight Pediatric Cancer
-
Shining a Light on a Dark Subject
-
Bomb Threat Closes Shopping Center
-
Pickup Slams into Dialysis Center in Luzerne County, Damages Gas Line
-
New Veterans Center Opens at LCCC
-
-
Rest Stop Closure Confusion
-
Good Morning PA – St. Joseph’s Center
-
Welcome Center Closing for Months