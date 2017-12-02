Explosion at Turkey Farm in Schuylkill County

WALKER TOWNSHIP -- An explosion rocked a turkey farm in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 flames destroyed a barn at Koch's Turkey Farm on Zehners Crossing Drive near Tuscarora.

The fire also damaged equipment, but no turkeys were hurt.

Investigators are looking into what caused the explosion.

