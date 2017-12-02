Christmas Party for Children with Life-Threatening Illnesses

Posted 7:51 pm, December 2, 2017, by

TURBOT TOWNSHIP -- Christmas was in the air at a holiday hang out for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Magical Memories, a non-profit organization, hosted a Charlie Brown Christmas party at Christ Wesleyan Church near Milton.

The event had basket raffles, arts and crafts, and plenty of food.

"It's truly amazing to come out as a family and enjoy other families with special needs children and be able to do it in this type of environment it's remarkable. A lot of time and effort has gone into this to make it special for the families, and we appreciate that," said Chris Brown of Sugar Run.

Organizers tell us the celebration gives kids a chance to take their minds off being sick and enjoy the holidays.

