Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Christmas is still a few weeks away, but with the calendar flipped to December, people are getting into the holiday spirit.

A tree lighting in Pittston kicked off a night of fun in Luzerne County.

It was all part of Pittston's Christmas celebration.

Vehicles were decorated for a parade while the Pittston Area marching band played some holiday tunes.

There were horse-drawn carriage rides, free hot chocolate, and of course, a visit from Santa.