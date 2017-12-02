Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Decking the halls is easy if you have a beautiful backdrop.

Covington Township hosted Christmas at Moffat Mansion Saturday afternoon.

The old mansion serves as the Covington Township Municipal Building.

On Saturday, the doors were open for people to see the hall of trees or go on a horse and carriage ride around the grounds.

Children could also put in their requests with Santa.

"I told him that I would like a teddy bear this year and that I've been very good," said Erin Delrosso of Elmhurst.

Christmas at the Mansion continues on Sunday.