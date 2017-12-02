The Bloomsburg Lady Huskies could not slow down the 4th-ranked team in the nation, falling 61-38 to California (PA).
Bloomsburg Women Fall to Cal (PA) 61-38
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
Bloomsburg On Comeback at ESU
-
No. 2 Penn State Falls 39-38 to No. 6 Ohio State in Instant Classic
-
UPDATE: Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
-
Firefighters Hope to Bring Two Tractor Trailers Full of Donations to Harvey Victims
-
-
Susquehanna Men’s Basketball Excited to Face Lycoming
-
Four Assistant Coaches Among Those Arrested by FBI in NCAA Fraud, Corruption Scheme
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast
-
Mercer vs Lackawanna Men’s college basketball
-
King’s Tops Clarks Summit 91-84 in Men’s Basketball Home Opener
-
-
Bucknell Men’s Basketball Gets First Win With 115-92 Victory Over Siena
-
Southern Columbia Kicker Elijah Hoffman Tops In The State And Classroom
-
Marywood Beats King’s 87-80 at Cross-County Challenge