Winter Wonderland on Public Square

WILKES-BARRE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Wilkes-Barre with horse-drawn carriages, music, and fun. All these activities are o remind people of the local businesses right in the heart of the Diamond City.

It’s a winter wonderland on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Christmas decorations, jewelry, and of course, the perfect holiday wreath for your door.

“We love coming downtown,” said Paul Kronick of Kingston. “It brings back memories of Christmas past. Glad to see people are doing this.”

“I see a lot of cool things such as blankets, handmade leggings, which are a big fad nowadays, so it’s really interesting and nice to see in the middle of the city,” said King’s College student Erika Martyn.

There are 26 vendors here this year which is way up from last year. Organizers say they wanted to make this winter wonderland something for the whole family to enjoy.

One of those vendors is Keeli Wallace. She uses crystals to make necklaces and bracelets for customers.

“It’s getting out there and showing off,” Wallace said. “Crafting is really dying off and people can go out and see what people can do by hand. Shopping local brings money into the community.”

And shoppers looking for stocking stuffers agree.

“Wilkes-Barre is a great thriving city and we are proud of any events that go on like this,” Cheryl Pauciello said.

The Christmas market continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And Santa Claus plans to stop by about 1 p.m. Saturday.