Voluntary Limits on Water Use Urged in Parts of Susquehanna County

HALLSTEAD — Pennsylvania American Water is asking customers in Susquehanna County to voluntarily limit water use because of below-normal rainfall over the last few months.

The company is asking its customers in Hallstead and the surrounding communities to voluntarily reduce the non-essential use of water.

This notice applies only to Pennsylvania American Water customers in the following areas:

Hallstead,

Susquehanna,

Great Bend,

Lanesboro,

Great Bend Township,

Oakland Township.

The following non-essential uses should be eliminated:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, or any other type of plants except by hand-held hose or container

Water use for the purpose of washing any paved surface area, including washing streets, garages, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Watering any portion of golf courses, other than tees and greens

Water use for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, waterfall, etc.

Water use for cleaning of any type of motor vehicle

Serving of water in clubs or restaurants or any other public eating places, unless requested by customer

Water use for flushing of sewers, except as deemed necessary in the interest of public health and safety

Use of fire hydrants for any purpose other than fighting fires. This includes fire practice drills by all fire departments

The voluntary water conservation request will remain in effect until further notice.