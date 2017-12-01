The Thief Who Stole Festivus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAYRE -- Most of us have heard of the Grinch who stole Christmas but who stole Festivus? A couple from Sayre aired their grievances after finding out their 6-foot aluminum pole has gone missing.

If you've never seen the Seinfeld episode before, the rest of this holiday story probably won't make sense to you.

The holiday that was first introduced in a Seinfeld episode nearly 20 years ago has since hit the mainstream.

Robert Warzniak and his fiancé Jamie Quinn from Sare celebrate the unusual holiday.

"It's a secular nontraditional celebration. Kind of rails against the commercialism of Christmas," said Warzniak.

There's plenty of holiday cheer in Howard Elmer Park. Three years ago in addition to a Christmas tree, Warzniak asked his borough if he could put up a 6-foot aluminum pole.

"We were under the impression the borough had taken it down but we went to a borough council meeting last week and they don't have it and we said we don't have it so we're out of a pole," said Warzniak.

Seems someone stole the Festivus pole.

"It was probably Kramer from Seinfeld."

Even though the pole went missing, buying a new one could go against the anti-commercialism holiday. Luckily for the couple who started it in Sayre, someone donated one.

"I would like to meet the person who took it. I have been performing the feats of strength," said Warzniak.

As for the airing of grievances, thanks to the support the couple doesn't seem to have any.

"The community came out to replace everything and to show us support," said Quinn. "So they enjoy it just as much as we do."

The Festivus pole, the signs and the lighting come to about $100. The couple is still looking for them.